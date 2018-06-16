State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $8.18 Million Holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,683 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.55% of Diplomat Pharmacy worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPLO. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 57,095 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DPLO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 925,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,917. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. analysts predict that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey G. Park sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $42,815.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shawn Tomasello sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $40,773.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,816 shares in the company, valued at $311,044.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $419,364 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Diplomat Pharmacy in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $30.00 price target on Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

