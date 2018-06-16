StealthGas (GASS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GASS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

GASS stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $153.46 million, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.53.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. sell-side analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,038,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 45,460 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in StealthGas by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,126,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in StealthGas by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,732,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 83,732 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in StealthGas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,631,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company carries various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oil.

