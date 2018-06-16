Smithfield Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2,523.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

In related news, Director Jurgen Dr Kolb sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $230,202.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,376.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $180,648.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,003,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,471,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,298 shares of company stock worth $1,266,868 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics traded down $2.25, reaching $46.76, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,536,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,496. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

