Steem Dollars (SBD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00020046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $19.67 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,512.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $854.45 or 0.13162200 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00025460 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00040554 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00792044 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00025605 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00179367 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.40 or 0.02301450 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00022410 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00016200 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 15,118,754 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, GOPAX, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

