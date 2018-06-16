Stein Mart (SMRT) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) fell 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.60. 883,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,232,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Stein Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $326.69 million during the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stein Mart stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,152 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 1.31% of Stein Mart worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc operates as a retailer that provides fashion merchandise products and related services in the United States. It offers fashion apparel for women and men, as well as accessories, shoes, and home fashions. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

