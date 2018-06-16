Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Share Price

Press coverage about Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) has trended positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stellus Capital Investment earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.3405333163703 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCM. ValuEngine cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 6th.

Shares of SCM stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 115,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $211.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.51. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $14.29.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 58.81% and a return on equity of 8.33%. analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 112.40%.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $37,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $357,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

