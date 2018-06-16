Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th.

Stepan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Stepan has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stepan to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan traded down $0.02, hitting $75.88, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 209,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,186. Stepan has a 12 month low of $68.09 and a 12 month high of $92.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.09). Stepan had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $499.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.