Stephen Charles Coe Acquires 80,000 Shares of “Raven Property Group Limited” (RAV) Stock

“Raven Property Group Limited” (LON:RAV) insider Stephen Charles Coe purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £36,000 ($47,929.70).

Shares of RAV opened at GBX 47.80 ($0.64) on Friday.

About “Raven Property Group Limited”

Raven Russia was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, Preference Shares and Warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of The International Stock Exchange (?TISE?).

