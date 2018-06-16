Sterling Global Strategies LLC Increases Stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Sterling Global Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short Russell2000 makes up 1.8% of Sterling Global Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sterling Global Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWM. CMT Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $921,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Short Russell2000 traded up $0.03, reaching $38.19, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 350,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,242. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $38.13 and a 52 week high of $48.41.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.