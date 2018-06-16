Nantkwest Inc (NK) Director Steve Gorlin Sells 14,103 Shares

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Director Steve Gorlin sold 14,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $54,296.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,280 shares in the company, valued at $948,178. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Gorlin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nantkwest alerts:

On Tuesday, June 5th, Steve Gorlin sold 28,925 shares of Nantkwest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $108,468.75.

On Thursday, June 7th, Steve Gorlin sold 79,456 shares of Nantkwest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $296,370.88.

On Thursday, May 24th, Steve Gorlin sold 303 shares of Nantkwest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $1,199.88.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Steve Gorlin sold 6,003 shares of Nantkwest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $23,651.82.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Steve Gorlin sold 26,835 shares of Nantkwest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $110,828.55.

On Thursday, May 17th, Steve Gorlin sold 81,743 shares of Nantkwest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $331,059.15.

NASDAQ NK traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.11. 667,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,895. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nantkwest Inc has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $253.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.79.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Nantkwest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nantkwest by 40.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nantkwest by 21.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 106,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Nantkwest during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.