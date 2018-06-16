Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Grows Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steven Madden traded up $0.02, reaching $53.93, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 427,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,098. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.67 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 4,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $192,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 5,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,240. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

