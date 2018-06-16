Steven Madden (SHOO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Steven Madden earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 44.4996609383356 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. B. Riley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $54.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.67 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $319,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,384,701.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $54,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,832.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,000 shares of company stock worth $5,890,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

