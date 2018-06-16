Steven W. Berglund Sells 450,000 Shares of Trimble Inc (TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $15,651,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,147,241.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TRMB stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.44. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $742.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.66 million. Trimble had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Trimble’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Trimble by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,545,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after buying an additional 836,079 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,222,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Trimble by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.