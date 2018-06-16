Steven W. Streit Sells 7,974 Shares of Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CEO Steven W. Streit sold 7,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total transaction of $619,340.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,200,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Green Dot opened at $78.22 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $79.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,764,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,422,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 203,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.64.

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

