Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,668 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 136,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce traded down $0.71, reaching $87.29, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 296,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $100.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 28th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

CM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

