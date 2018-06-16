Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stake Lifted by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Primerica were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,203,000 after acquiring an additional 39,870 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Primerica by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,683,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Primerica by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 838,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 689,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 3.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on Primerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Primerica traded up $1.10, reaching $102.20, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 393,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,885. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $108.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $459.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.83 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.