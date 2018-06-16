7,416 Shares in Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Validus by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,348,000 after buying an additional 28,787 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Validus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Validus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Validus by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Validus by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 157,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 52,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Validus alerts:

Validus traded down $0.05, hitting $67.85, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,921. Validus Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Validus (NYSE:VR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Validus had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Validus’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Validus Holdings, Ltd. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Validus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Validus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Validus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Validus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

In related news, President Kean Driscoll sold 6,875 shares of Validus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total transaction of $462,618.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Validus Profile

Validus Holdings, Ltd. provides reinsurance coverage, insurance coverage, and insurance linked securities management services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Asset Management. The Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance products on a catastrophe excess of loss, per risk excess of loss and proportional basis; and aerospace and aviation, agriculture, composite, marine, technical lines, terrorism, trade credit, workers' compensation, and other specialty lines, as well as casualty and financial lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Validus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Validus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.