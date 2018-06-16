Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.44 Million in Citigroup Inc (C) Stock

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000. Citigroup makes up 1.2% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Seminole Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Seminole Management Co. Inc. now owns 720,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,615,000 after buying an additional 42,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. UBS Group upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.37.

In related news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $937,571.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup opened at $66.34 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.89 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.