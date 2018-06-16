STEX 24-Hour Volume Tops $123.00 (STEX)

STEX (CURRENCY:STEX) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. Over the last week, STEX has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One STEX token can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00020783 BTC on major exchanges. STEX has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $123.00 worth of STEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003583 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018522 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015483 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00589171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00241371 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045317 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00093859 BTC.

About STEX

STEX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. STEX’s official Twitter account is @StocksExchangeR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for STEX is stocks.exchange/ico.

Buying and Selling STEX

STEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

