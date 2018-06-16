EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) Given a $18.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) in a report released on Wednesday, June 6th, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on EnLink Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.69.

EnLink Midstream Partners opened at $16.17 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. EnLink Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $18.58.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. EnLink Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. EnLink Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream Partners will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden sold 14,929 shares of EnLink Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $243,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream Partners

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

