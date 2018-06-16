Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) in a report published on Tuesday, May 29th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems opened at $36.46 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $36.99.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson bought 62,500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amzak Health Investors, Llc bought 125,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 195,550 shares of company stock worth $3,128,800 over the last 90 days.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.