Pure Storage (PSTG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 5th, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 8.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.05.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $25.62.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.06 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 16.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.13%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 8,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $169,712.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $57,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,796,357 shares of company stock valued at $39,104,665. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

