Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, May 23rd, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RRGB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.50.

RRGB traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.00. 275,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.22. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $70.10.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CFO Guy J. Constant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.52 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,036,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23,018.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 25,781 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth about $4,640,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 110,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 44,774 shares during the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

