Stifel Nicolaus Boosts DCC (DCC) Price Target to GBX 9,230

DCC (LON:DCC) had its target price upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 8,530 ($113.57) to GBX 9,230 ($122.89) in a report issued on Monday, May 21st. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.67% from the stock’s previous close.

DCC has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($115.83) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 8,149 ($108.49) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 8,160 ($108.64) to GBX 8,380 ($111.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,471 ($112.78) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,490 ($113.03).

DCC traded down GBX 345 ($4.59), hitting GBX 6,905 ($91.93), during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 649,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,121. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 6,490 ($86.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,762.50 ($103.35).

In related news, insider Donal Murphy sold 16,214 shares of DCC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,291 ($97.07), for a total transaction of £1,182,162.74 ($1,573,908.59).

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and business support services worldwide. The company's DCC Energy segment offers oil and liquefied petroleum gas products to commercial, retail, agricultural, industrial, marine, and other customers, as well as fuel cards. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million customers in approximately 9 countries.

