Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Gulfport Energy (GPOR)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) in a research note published on Wednesday, May 23rd. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.40 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

GPOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Williams Capital set a $17.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gulfport Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.06.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Shares of Gulfport Energy traded down $0.37, reaching $10.70, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 5,741,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.38. Gulfport Energy has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $325.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Paul D. Westerman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $103,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,591.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 586,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 622,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.