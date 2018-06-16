Align Technology (ALGN) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) in a research report report published on Friday, June 1st. The firm currently has a $350.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $320.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $302.42 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $297.44.

Shares of Align Technology traded down $3.61, hitting $362.66, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,632. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 93.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $144.01 and a 52-week high of $370.47.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $436.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total value of $20,725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,211,347.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $3,966,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,895,472.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,434 shares of company stock valued at $51,437,919. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

