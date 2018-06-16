Christopher J. Schaepe Sells 31,886 Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Christopher J. Schaepe sold 31,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $663,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stitch Fix opened at $25.85 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Stitch Fix Inc has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $30.07.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.67 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

