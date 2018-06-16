Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Dana Call Options (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,611 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 157 call options.

Dana opened at $21.81 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.75. Dana has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Dana had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 26th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

In other Dana news, Director Virginia A. Kamsky sold 13,642 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $304,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 22,000 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $517,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter worth $6,136,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dana by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Dana by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,644,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,624,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Dana by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Dana by 1,385.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 623,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after buying an additional 581,092 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAN. Guggenheim lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

