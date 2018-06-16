Melinta Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (MLNT)

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,572 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,619% compared to the typical daily volume of 266 put options.

In related news, CFO Paul Estrem purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vatera Healthcare Partners Llc purchased 23,257,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $116,285,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,276,000 shares of company stock worth $116,385,450 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLNT. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Melinta Therapeutics traded up $0.80, reaching $9.05, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,475. Melinta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.32. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 327.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $14.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.13 million. equities research analysts forecast that Melinta Therapeutics will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. WBB Securities raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP.

