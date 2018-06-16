Investors Buy High Volume of Suncor Energy Call Options (SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 30,920 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 583% compared to the average daily volume of 4,529 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,962,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,157. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $41.81.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.85%. research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2797 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.51%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

