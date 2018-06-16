Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Michael Kors Put Options (KORS)

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 11,443 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,336% compared to the average volume of 797 put options.

Shares of NYSE KORS opened at $67.52 on Friday. Michael Kors has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The lifestyle brand reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Michael Kors had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Michael Kors will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $9,430,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,787,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,383,017.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $794,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,819.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 618,197 shares of company stock worth $41,026,754. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KORS. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Michael Kors in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Michael Kors by 66.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Michael Kors in the first quarter worth $212,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Michael Kors by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Michael Kors in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

KORS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $66.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Michael Kors in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.20 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Michael Kors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's apparel and accessories, and men's apparel. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail segment is involved in the sale of women's apparel; men's apparel; accessories, which include handbags and small leather goods, such as wallets; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, beauty products, and eyewear.

