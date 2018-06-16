Stone Energy (SGY) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.23

Media headlines about Stone Energy (NYSE:SGY) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stone Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 45.3873427932016 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Stone Energy remained flat at $$35.49 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Stone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGY. ValuEngine upgraded Stone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

Stone Energy Company Profile

Stone Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of approximately 32.5 million barrels of oil equivalent.

