Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Store Capital Corp (STOR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Store Capital worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 15.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 145.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,361,000 after acquiring an additional 962,442 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Store Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STOR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.87. 2,261,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Store Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.14.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $125.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STOR. ValuEngine downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Store Capital from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,000 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

