Storm (CRYPTO:STORM) Achieves Market Cap of $89.53 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Storm has a market capitalization of $89.53 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Storm has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. One Storm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Coinrail and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003573 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00018308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015652 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00583305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00243965 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00044883 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00093863 BTC.

About Storm

Storm’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,165,148,496 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Upbit, Coinnest, HitBTC, YoBit, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

