Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, June 6th.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSYS. BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stratasys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Stratasys from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Stratasys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Stratasys from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.70.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of Stratasys opened at $20.16 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.31. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $28.15.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth $269,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 81,154.5% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 17,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.