Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.5% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 43,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $312,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,735,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $774,588.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,227.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,828 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,630. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.48. 8,561,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,060. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $119.10 and a 52-week high of $165.58. The company has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Accenture from $180.00 to $153.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.37.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

