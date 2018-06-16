Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund (BMV:ITOT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund (BMV:ITOT) by 355.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,891 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,696,000 after buying an additional 679,261 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,546,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,885,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,414,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,995,000 after buying an additional 100,142 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,093,000 after buying an additional 941,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,719,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,974,000 after buying an additional 922,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund traded down $0.07, reaching $64.18, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184. iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund has a 12-month low of $960.00 and a 12-month high of $1,215.84.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.