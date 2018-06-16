Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,578,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,311,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,199 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,246,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,780,000 after buying an additional 82,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,930,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,362,000 after buying an additional 396,897 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Mastercard by 9.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,911,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,860,000 after buying an additional 750,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,385,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,252,000 after purchasing an additional 388,146 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $866,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $5,526,516.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,809,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,259 shares of company stock worth $55,530,948 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $199.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.65 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 32.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Vetr upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Mastercard to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.91.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.