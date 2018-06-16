iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,024 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund were worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 291,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Yellowstone Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its position in iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 38,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of TIP stock opened at $112.08 on Friday. iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund has a one year low of $111.04 and a one year high of $115.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3358 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st.

iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.