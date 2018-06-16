Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,719 Shares of Health Care SPDR (XLV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Health Care SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLV) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Health Care SPDR were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLV. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Health Care SPDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Health Care SPDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Care SPDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Health Care SPDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Health Care SPDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Get Health Care SPDR alerts:

Shares of Health Care SPDR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,347,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,356,063. Health Care SPDR has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $91.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.316 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Health Care SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

About Health Care SPDR

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care SPDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care SPDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.