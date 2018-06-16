Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Position Trimmed by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,542,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF opened at $135.46 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $126.78 and a 52-week high of $151.29.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

