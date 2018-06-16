Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (ETO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) by 117.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.14% of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETO. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 35,038 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 6.8% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide opened at $25.27 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The Fund’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as aerospace and defense, banks, beverages, biotechnology, chemicals, commercial services and supplies, containers and packaging, diversified telecommunication services, electric utilities, electrical equipment, energy equipment and services, equity real estate investment trusts, food products, healthcare equipment and supplies, household durables, household products, industrial conglomerates, insurance, Internet and direct marketing retail, Internet software and services, machinery, metals and mining, personal products, pharmaceuticals, professional services, and road and rail.

