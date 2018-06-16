Strayer Education Inc (STRA) Director William E. Brock Sells 4,100 Shares of Stock

Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Director William E. Brock sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $450,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,739 shares in the company, valued at $520,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Strayer Education stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.14. The company had a trading volume of 105,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,219. Strayer Education Inc has a 12-month low of $76.40 and a 12-month high of $113.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Strayer Education had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Strayer Education Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. Strayer Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Strayer Education by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Strayer Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Strayer Education by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Strayer Education by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Strayer Education by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strayer Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Strayer Education from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Strayer Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

