Strayer Education Inc (STRA) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Strayer Education worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strayer Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Strayer Education by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Strayer Education during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Strayer Education during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Strayer Education by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strayer Education opened at $109.14 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Strayer Education Inc has a one year low of $76.40 and a one year high of $113.01.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. Strayer Education had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Strayer Education Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. Strayer Education’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

In related news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 1,138 shares of Strayer Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $126,352.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,761.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Brock sold 4,100 shares of Strayer Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $450,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,739 shares in the company, valued at $520,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,612 shares of company stock worth $7,268,139. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strayer Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Strayer Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut Strayer Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Strayer Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Strayer Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strayer Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Strayer Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

