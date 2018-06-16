Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,326 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Stryker worth $61,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $1,906,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $4,645,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Yin C. Becker sold 3,848 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $626,839.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 39,808 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $6,484,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,160 shares of company stock worth $8,517,557. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Stryker opened at $168.38 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $137.70 and a twelve month high of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.08. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stryker from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.95.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

