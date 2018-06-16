Stryker (SYK) Shares Gap Up to $168.35

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $163.47, but opened at $168.35. Stryker shares last traded at $167.72, with a volume of 34417 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.08. Stryker had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

In related news, VP Yin C. Becker sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $626,839.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 39,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $6,484,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,557. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 800,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,912,000 after acquiring an additional 141,952 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea Ltd. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis Rea Ltd. now owns 51,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

