Student Transportation (STB) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.15

News headlines about Student Transportation (NASDAQ:STB) (TSE:STB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Student Transportation earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the transportation company an impact score of 46.165715128872 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Student Transportation traded up $0.04, reaching $7.50, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 614,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,511. The stock has a market cap of $714.30 million, a PE ratio of 107.14 and a beta of 0.35. Student Transportation has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Student Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Student Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Barrington Research downgraded Student Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Student Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Student Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

Student Transportation Company Profile

Student Transportation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides school bus transportation and management services to public and private schools in North America. The company offers contracted, managed, special needs transportation, direct-to-parent, and charter services. It operates approximately 290 contracts with a fleet of 13,000 vehicles.

