Subsea 7 (SUBCY) & Compressco Partners (CCLP) Critical Survey

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS: SUBCY) and Compressco Partners (NASDAQ:CCLP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Subsea 7 and Compressco Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subsea 7 $3.99 billion 1.25 $454.80 million $1.27 11.97 Compressco Partners $295.57 million 0.75 -$40.45 million ($1.17) -4.67

Subsea 7 has higher revenue and earnings than Compressco Partners. Compressco Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Subsea 7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Compressco Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Subsea 7 does not pay a dividend. Compressco Partners pays out -64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Subsea 7 and Compressco Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subsea 7 2 1 0 0 1.33 Compressco Partners 1 3 1 0 2.00

Compressco Partners has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Compressco Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compressco Partners is more favorable than Subsea 7.

Profitability

This table compares Subsea 7 and Compressco Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subsea 7 7.84% 5.41% 3.98% Compressco Partners -12.87% -42.32% -5.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Compressco Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Subsea 7 has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compressco Partners has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Subsea 7 beats Compressco Partners on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 S.A. operates as a seabed-to-surface engineering, construction, and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore. The company also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; life of field services, such as inspection, repair, maintenance, integrity management, and remote intervention of subsea infrastructure; conventional services comprising fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines; hook-up services; and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms in shallow water. In addition, it operates heavy lifting vessels and oil and gas structures; and installs offshore wind farm foundations, as well as engages in the decommissioning of redundant offshore structures. Further, the company provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and tooling services to support exploration and production activities. It has a fleet of 35 vessels; 2 vessels under construction; and 166 ROVs. Subsea 7 S.A. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Compressco Partners

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages that are primarily used in midstream applications. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it fabricates and sells natural gas compressor packages for various applications, including gas gathering, gas lift, carbon dioxide injection, wellhead compression, gas storage, refrigeration plant compression, gas processing, pressure maintenance, pipeline transmission, vapor recovery, pipeline station optimization, gas transmission, fuel gas boosters, and coal bed methane systems, as well as sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

