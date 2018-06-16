Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 5:00 AM ET on June 1st. Substratum has a total market cap of $102.82 million and $1.31 million worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00004144 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Tidex, OKEx and Radar Relay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003574 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015486 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00586129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00237720 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00045066 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00093492 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Binance, OKEx, Kucoin and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Substratum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.