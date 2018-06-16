Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (SMFG) Earning Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) have trended positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp earned a media sentiment score of 0.42 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 47.1349021004054 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp traded down $0.10, reaching $8.20, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 916,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,966. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMFG. ValuEngine lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. Its Commercial Banking segment offers deposits; loans, including syndicated loans, commitment lines, structured finance, and nonrecourse loans, as well as settlement, cash management, leasing, factoring, management information systems consulting, collection, and investment banking services for listed and mid-sized companies; and personal bank accounts, ordinary deposits, time deposits, foreign currency deposits, housing loans, investment trusts, pension-type insurance products, and life insurance products for individuals.

